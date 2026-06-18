Chad Gable Said To Be A Focal Point For WWE SummerSlam Push

Chad Gable looks to be positioned for a meaningful spot heading into SummerSlam.

Now back under his own name after dropping the El Grande Americano gimmick, Gable appears to be in a good spot creatively. There’s said to be strong internal support for him, with multiple people backstage reportedly pushing for him to get a prominent role at SummerSlam, which lands in his hometown of Minneapolis this year.

The momentum follows a months-long run as the masked El Grande Americano, a character that drew plenty of fan buzz and apparently moved some merch along the way.

On that note, the auction for Gable’s El Grande Americano mask reportedly did numbers well beyond what was anticipated. Fanatics is said to be very pleased with how it performed, enough that the company is now looking into other ring-worn memorabilia opportunities.

That success has reportedly opened up internal talk about future collectible plans, including possibly auctioning select ring-worn items before matches even happen.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)