Chad Gable Set To Have Big Role At The 2026 Special Olympics

WWE star Chad Gable recently spoke with Fightful, where he revealed that he is set to have a big role at the 2026 Special Olympic Games alongside fellow WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Gable said, “It’s the best part of what I do. We’re doing this special Olympics thing with Cody, one of our best special Olympics athletes. He’s this amazing personality, magnetic. Otis and I got the pleasure of telling him he’s going to be one of our ambassadors and we have all these other surprises in story. We’re going to give the backstage tour and bring him around and that’s all he thinks he’s there for, and then he’s going to get unloaded on with all these other surprises. It’s going to make his day. It’s the best part of what we do. The special Olympic Games in 2026 are in Minneapolis, which is home for me. I have specifically requested and been told I will be a huge part of that. I can’t wait.”

You can check out Gable’s comments in the video below.



