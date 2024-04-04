Charlotte Flair Provides Update On Her Injury, Comments On Andrade’s WWE Return

Charlotte Flair answered questions at WWE World today during a Make-A-Wish event. Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co asked for an update on her injury. She has been out of action since December after tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a SmackDown match against Asuka.

Flair stated, “13 weeks out. I ran and jumped for the first time last week. I don’t think I’m gonna make it this weekend but you never know.” Flair then announced that she will be at WrestleMania to support the WWE Superstars.

Flair talked about making people smile at community events. Rey Mysterio also discussed how connecting and interacting with fans at these events makes them happy. He went on to say, “This is the connection that means the most to us.”

Flair stated that these events are unique because fans get to see them outside of character, and “they’re the heartbeat of what we do.”

On whether she has contacted Shotzi and what advice she would give her: “I definitely have. I’ve also seen her in the WWE Performance Center. I want her to use this time to enjoy life. We’re on the road 200 and something days a year sometimes and not that having an injury is a good thing but write down your goals, write down your passions. Come band and say what did I not do when I was in the ring that I really wanna do?”

Flair stated that while people sometimes take what they do in the ring for granted, being injured forces them to consider what they can accomplish in the future.

Flair expressed excitement for her husband’s return to WWE and said she is “happy he’s home.”

You can check out her appearance below: