Charlotte Flair Set To Undergo Surgery To Repair Her Torn ACL, MCL And Meniscus

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Charlotte Flair suffered a very serious injury in her singles match against Asuka on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown. Flair did complete the match, but needed to be helped to the back.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest WON Daily Update, Flair is set to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus, which she suffered on the December 8th episode of SmackDown.

PWInsider.com also reported that Flair is believed to have suffered a strained neck as well in the match and confirmed the previous report from Meltzer that she will be out of action for 9 months.