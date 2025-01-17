Charlotte Flair Shares New Training Video Teasing WWE Return

WWE veteran and former multiple-time Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has been out of in-ring action since suffering an injury in December 2023. She took to her Instagram and shared a new training video ahead of her expected comeback soon.

The video features Flair echoing the criticisms directed at her over the years, namely, her selfishness, her being “just Ric Flair’s daughter,” and her having been handed everything before she says she will prove everybody wrong.

There is no word yet on when Charlotte Flair’s will return, but we will provide updates as soon as we have them.

You can check out Flair’s post below.