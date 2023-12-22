Chavo Guerrero Says Eddie Guerrero’s Daughters Are Not Seeing Royalties From WWE

Although WWE did something special for Bray Wyatt’s children, the same is not being done for Eddie Guerrero’s children, which is not the company’s fault.

Former WWE star Mike Rotunda, aka IRS, commented on his son’s death, noting that WWE put Wyatt on a Legends contract with all proceeds going to Wyatt’s children. He is the father of four children.

Chavo Guerrero was asked whether the same was done for his late uncle during an interview with Adrian Hernandez. While WWE pays royalties from Eddie’s merchandise, he claims the money does not reach his children through the person in charge of family money.

“No. And I just got that question today. Somebody said on X, formerly Twitter, talking about that and to reclarify not that the WWE is not paying the merchandise on Eddie. They obviously have to. They obviously are. His children aren’t really seeing that. And what’s unfortunate, and this is just coming from them that I’ve talked to [about that], I’m not their banker. But it’s unfortunate because I really think that they should be reaping the benefit of Eddie’s legacy because his legacy is huge and strong and is still bigger than ever before. And I just really wish that they were the beneficiaries of that, but kudos to WWE for doing that for Bray Wyatt and Bray Wyatt’s family. That shows what kind of company they are,” Chavo stated.

