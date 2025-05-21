Chelsea Green Earning Strong Praise Behind The Scenes In WWE

Chelsea Green is making waves in WWE — and not just in the ring. According to a new report from PWInsider.com, the WWE Superstar has been receiving consistent backstage praise in recent months for her dedication, professionalism, and willingness to go above and beyond for the company.

Sources within WWE have reportedly commended Green for her eagerness to take part in media obligations, community outreach, and VIP fan engagement events, showcasing a commitment that extends well beyond televised matches.

“She’s always ready to jump in and do any media needed for the company,” the report noted, highlighting Green’s value as a versatile representative for WWE across various platforms.

Green’s standout efforts were particularly noted during WrestleMania weekend earlier this year — a time when the company relies heavily on talent to serve as ambassadors at high-profile functions. Her performance during that hectic schedule did not go unnoticed.

In fact, Green’s out-of-ring contributions have drawn favorable comparisons to one of WWE’s most respected utility players.

One source told PWInsider, “She’s viewed much like The Miz, who is always the company’s MVP when it comes to coming across great as an ambassador for the company.”

As her profile continues to grow within WWE, Chelsea Green is not only carving out her place on television — but also proving to be a valuable asset behind the scenes and in the public eye.

