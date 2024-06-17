Chelsea Green Shares Her Thoughts On CM Punk

WWE star Chelsea Green recently spoke with Gorilla Position on a number of topics including CM Punk.

Green said, “Kinda scary [laughs]. Kinda scary, he scares me. He scares me in and out of the ring. I’m just scared.”

On how Punk is not her type:

“No. Sorry, oh my god. Are we just talking? No, no, no. Look at CM Punk, and look at my husband. Do you know what I mean? I have a type, and it’s uber-tanned. It’s a tan-orexic type [laughs], and that’s my man.”

You can check out Green’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)