Chris Jericho Addresses AEW – NJPW Situation

After his victory at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14, Chris Jericho was part of the post-show press conference and here are a couple of highlights from Jim Valley along with a video clip:
"The forbidden door is closed, but I don't think it needs to be closed." "Put aside all of the hurt feelings and egos." Chris Jericho wants AEW and NJPW to work together. #NJWK14 #WrestleKingdom14 pic.twitter.com/3ovoCMqfad
He doesn't know when he'll be back in Japan, but expects he'll be on next year's Wrestle Kingdom.
Chris Jericho says goodbye in Painmaker style. #NJWK14 #WrestleKingdom14 pic.twitter.com/MCOOMbziEC
You heard the man let’s make it happen #AEW x #NJPW!!#NJPWK14 pic.twitter.com/obcy0p7O9X
