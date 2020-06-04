Chris Jericho Donates $5,000 To George Floyd Memorial Fund, Lance Archer Reacts, Dynamite Highlights

– AEW Superstar Chris Jericho recently donated $5,000 to the George Floyd Memorial Fund on GoFundMe.

– AEW posted the following video, showing Lance Archer's promo reacting to his Double or Nothing loss to Cody Rhodes:

– AEW posted the following video, showing some highlights of Cody Rhodes vs. Jungle Boy in the main event and the AEW Tag-Team Championship match from Wednesday's show:

– Also on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy had a confrontation. After Jericho defeated Colt Cabana, Cassidy came out and wanted Jericho to work his style.

– As seen during this week's AEW Dynamite broadcast, Big Swole went after Britt Baker (who was in a wheelchair) with a steel chair.