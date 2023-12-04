Chris Jericho On Having To Follow The Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland Death Match

AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke on his podcast, “Talk is Jericho,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland death match from AEW Full Gear 2023. Jericho said the following about him, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks having to follow Page/Strickland:

“Any time you have a little bit of a street fight type thing, [it’s like] ‘Should you put a buffer match after it?’ And I was like ‘Tony likes to structure his cards with part 1, part 2, part 3.’ And part 3 is always match 7, 8, and 9, let’s say. And I don’t have a problem going on after that match. Somebody has to.

You could’ve put on a nonsensical, nothing match, but to me, this is the way the card is structured. You want three exciting matches, and I thought if anybody could follow the street fight, we could. We did. It took a bit to get the crowd into it, but I was very happy with how we did it.”

