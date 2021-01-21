Chris Jericho Reacts To Criticism Of His AEW Dynamite Performance

Fans on Twitter criticized Chris Jericho’s performance during the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite with the focus being on the execution of his lionsault. Here are a few of the top tweets:

Dynamite was NOT good tonight and Chris Jericho was incredibly sloppy in several portions of that match

An unfortunate error by Jericho that doesn't look good on any level.

Maybe they should keep him for special matches these days rather than weekly TV matches.pic.twitter.com/4tOU4cBhol

