Chris Jericho Reacts To Criticism Of His AEW Dynamite Performance

Fans on Twitter criticized Chris Jericho’s performance during the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite with the focus being on the execution of his lionsault. Here are a few of the top tweets:
Dynamite was NOT good tonight and Chris Jericho was incredibly sloppy in several portions of that match
— JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) January 21, 2021
An unfortunate error by Jericho that doesn't look good on any level.
Maybe they should keep him for special matches these days rather than weekly TV matches.pic.twitter.com/4tOU4cBhol
— Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) January 21, 2021
Chris Jericho struggling to do the lionsault is a sign you shouldn't do it anymore pic.twitter.com/iOGv0jWoq7
— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) January 21, 2021
Chris Jericho gotta call it quits, his old days are over 😂😂pic.twitter.com/FHfbPKXkqv
— IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) January 21, 2021
44Jericho addressed the criticism:
Jericho addressed the criticism:
Haha tough crowd! And you’re right….I’ll hit two!!! #fucktrolls https://t.co/hacthkQPGp
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 21, 2021