Chris Jericho Responds To WWE Stars Taking Shots At His Blood and Guts Cage Bump

As previously noted, both Shayna Baszler and Shotzi Blackheart seemingly took shots at the finish of the Blood and Guts cage match from the May 5th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite.

During his Saturday Night Special live stream, Chris Jericho had a response to people that were critical of his bump:

“So people laugh at that sort of stuff but there’s no reason to because this is the real deal and it can happen at any time. Best of luck to anybody in our business, and anybody that bags on somebody who’s taking a chance and putting their bodies on the line can really f*** off. Especially people in the business. I could say some names. There’s a couple of chicks in WWE who said some stuff and they should probably not have said that. They probably weren’t trained any better, and in 6 months they’ll probably be asking us for a job anyways and I’ll remember that, so we’ll leave it at that.”