Chris Jericho Says AEW Revolution Was One Of “Best AEW Shows Of All Time”

AEW Revolution 2023 was a smash success.

In addition to breaking San Francisco, CA. gate records at the Chase Center this past Sunday night, the show has also received a large share of critical acclaim.

Chris Jericho took to Instagram after the show and addressed his loss to “Absolute” Ricky Starks in the pay-per-view opener, and also the show as a whole, referring to it as “one of the best AEW shows of all-time.”

“I wasn’t happy with the outcome,” Jericho wrote. “But the match with Ricky Starks was GREAT and AEW Revolution was one of the BEST AEW shows of ALL TIME! Congrats Ricky Starks….watch your back”