Chris Jericho Says Chyna Was Special Talent But Hard To Work With

What did Chris Jericho really think of Joanie “Chyna” Laurer during their rivalry in WWE?

During a recent installment of his “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, the AEW star spoke about the subject of the next episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends, describing the late Chyna as a very special talent but also admitting that she was difficult to work with.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On Chyna being a special talent but admits she was hard to work with: “It was very hard. She was a very special talent obviously, but she was really hard to work with. Because she had, once again, gone so far so quickly, and wasn’t really properly trained.”

On how Chyna was with Triple H at the time: “Plus, she was under the umbrella of Triple H at the time — they were dating. So it was really hard to work with her in the ring and outside of the ring.”

Check out the complete episode at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.