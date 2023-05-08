Chris Jericho Says He Was Physically And Mentally Assaulted At Mandalay Bay

This morning, AEW star Chris Jericho turned to Twitter to criticize the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.

This past weekend, Jericho was in Vegas for a Fozzy show. He tweeted today at Mandalay Bay, accusing a security guard of physically and mentally attacking him over a concierge issue. Jericho requested restitution for the event.

“Hey @MandalayBay …it’s unacceptable that u tried to bully me & assault Me, when all I wanted was my bags that I left at concierge. Ur security staff IGNORED me for 30 Min & when I made some noise, physically & mentally assaulted me& laughed in my face. I want restitution NOW!,” he wrote.

As of this writing, Mandalay Bay had not publicly commented to Jericho’s post.

The following is Jericho’s full tweet: