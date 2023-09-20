Chris Jericho Speaks Out About Edge (Adam Copeland) Potentially Joining AEW

AEW star Chris Jericho recently appeared as a guest on the Superstar Crossover podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Jericho commented on the rumors of Edge (Adam Copeland) potentially joining AEW:

“Well, I mean, who’s to say for sure? But if you look at Chris Jericho, for example, where I was in WWE, there really wasn’t much more that I could do there. You’re there for many years, and you’ve wrestled everybody, and it’s great. But it’s always good to shock people, and to show up with a new kind of mission.”

“So I think somebody like Edge, you know, there’s a lot of guys over [in WWE] like this. They’ve kind of done everything they can do there. For him to come to AEW with a whole fresh new coat of paint, a whole new roster of matches that he can have, obviously a new name, which would then, knowing him, knowing me, what I would do is a whole new look—a whole new mindset. That’s the best thing about having AEW and about us being as successful as we are, is that there’s now a viable alternative, I don’t wanna say, competitor, because it’s not that, but you can now go to either company.”

(h/t to Robert DeFelice for the transcription)