Chris Jericho Speaks Out About How Chyna “Was Terrible to Work With”

AEW Star Chris Jericho recently spoke with the True Geordie podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Jericho talked about working with Chyna in WWE.

Jericho said:

“Terrible, she was terrible to work with. She wasn’t good but she thought she was. And she was also in a position where she was being pushed really big so she could beat up guys. She couldn’t, and like I never got that credit. No one ever said I made her look good, it was the other side of the coin. I got in big trouble because at one point when I first started working with her, Vince said to me ‘Don’t treat her like a woman, treat her like a wrestler.’ And she was really stiff too, worked very strong. I’m not talking bad about her it is just the truth.”

“When we worked together, it was a solid fight in many ways. I remember one time she got a little bit of a black eye from me, and you would have thought that I cut her arm off with a chainsaw. I’m like f**k, I didn’t do it on purpose. But what do you expect? It was a tough position for me to be in, it was my first real angle in the WWE, but I did the best that I could. I hope that I proved some things, but there were a lot of issues with working with her.”

