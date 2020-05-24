Chris Jericho Tells Mike Tyson To Stay Away, Vickie Guerrero, DoN Post-Game Show

– Chris Jericho reacted to the announcement regarding Mike Tyson appearing on this Wednesday night’s edition of Dynamite.

Great. Just stay the f**k away from me @MikeTyson. I haven’t forgotten about Jan 11, 2010….and I NEVER will. aewontnt @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/W1LzvLcxvI — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 24, 2020

– Vickie Guerrero tweeted the following, reacting to being in the front row during last night’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view event:

Tonight was one amazing night….great matches and everyone put their heart and soul into their matches! I LOVED having a front row view of #aewdoubleornothing #ppv. #ALLIN. #AEDUB. pic.twitter.com/CfzkQs24EQ — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) May 24, 2020

– You can check out last night’s AEW Double or Nothing post-show below: