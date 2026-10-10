Chris Jericho’s Role In ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Revealed

As reported by PWMania.com, AEW star Chris Jericho is set to appear in the upcoming season of the Paramount+ show *Dexter: Resurrection*. The trailer suggests that he will portray one of the titular antihero’s targets in the new season.

According to PWInsider.com, fans were surprised at New York Comic Con on Thursday by a screening of the premiere episode, which featured Jericho. However, the details regarding the extent of Jericho’s role in the episode remain unknown.

*Dexter: Resurrection* Season Two will premiere on October 30th on Paramount+. The cast includes Michael C. Hall, Jack Alcott, Uma Thurman, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, James Remar, Krysten Ritter, and Desmond Harrington. New cast members for this season include Brian Cox, Dan Stevens, Nona Parker Johnson, Bokeem Woodbine, Gabriel Luna, and Jericho.

The show is described as follows:

“The second season of Dexter: Resurrection finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers — one with decades of notoriety and a lifetime of kills behind him, and the other a fresh young face terrorizing New York in ways no one has ever seen. Meanwhile, Dexter battles a new and unexpected enemy: a mid-life crisis. Harrison (Jack Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter yet.”