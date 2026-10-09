Backstage Update On Jacob Fatu’s WWE Absence Following RAW Car Attack

New details have emerged regarding Jacob Fatu’s absence from WWE television following the shocking angle that saw him struck by a vehicle during a confrontation involving The Bloodline and 946.

The September 28, 2026, edition of WWE RAW concluded with a chaotic backstage brawl between the two factions. In the closing moments, Jaida Parker made her allegiance to 946 clear by hitting Fatu with a car, leaving his immediate future on television uncertain.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Fatu’s absence following the incident coincides with his involvement in an upcoming WWE project alongside Drew McIntyre and Joe Hendry.

Earlier this summer, WWE announced a partnership with ReelShort, a microdrama streaming platform, with Fatu, McIntyre and Hendry set to star in new live-action video series.

However, Meltzer clarified that the car attack was not simply designed to explain Fatu’s absence while he worked on the project.

“The reason he [Fatu]’s out is storyline related, in the sense it wasn’t a cover for being out, but the storyline was to run him over as a part of the storyline regardless.”

The update indicates that WWE intended to incorporate the vehicle attack into the ongoing Bloodline storyline regardless of Fatu’s outside commitments.

Although the timing of his absence overlaps with the ReelShort production, the angle was reportedly planned as part of the larger rivalry between The Bloodline and 946.

There is currently no confirmed timetable for Fatu’s return to WWE television.

Meanwhile, speculation continues that the escalating conflict between the two factions could lead to a WarGames match at Survivor Series later this year.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 is scheduled for November 28, although a match between The Bloodline and 946 has not been officially announced.