Backstage Update On Mason Rook’s WWE NXT Absence

WWE NXT Superstar Mason Rook could reportedly be sidelined for an extended period as concerns grow over an undisclosed medical issue that recently forced him out of a championship match.

Rook was scheduled to challenge Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship on the September 29 episode of WWE NXT. However, just hours before the broadcast, WWE announced that Rook had not been medically cleared to compete.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone subsequently confirmed that Rook would be unavailable for the “foreseeable future,” although the company did not provide further information about his condition.

Rook later addressed the situation publicly, describing the setback as a “speed bump” rather than a “roadblock,” suggesting that he remained optimistic about eventually returning to action. However, the latest information indicates that his absence could be significantly longer than originally expected.

Speaking on the October 7 edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed that he had heard concerning information about Rook’s condition. “I have heard… whatever’s going on with Mason Rook, I have been told could be pretty serious,” Alvarez stated. “I’ve been told he could be out a long time — could be a very long time.”

Alvarez acknowledged that details surrounding the medical issue remain limited but stressed that the situation is genuine. “No one seems to be really talking about what the issue is. Whatever it is, it’s a real issue, and he could be out for a long time.”

Neither WWE nor Rook has publicly revealed the nature of the medical issue, and there is currently no confirmed timetable for his return.

The setback comes at a particularly unfortunate point in Rook’s NXT career, as he was preparing for a major championship opportunity against Waller before being pulled from the match.

While Rook’s initial statement suggested a positive outlook, Alvarez’s report raises the possibility that the NXT star could face a prolonged period away from in-ring competition.

For now, the full extent of Rook’s condition remains unknown, with WWE yet to provide any further updates regarding his status.