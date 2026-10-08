Backstage Reaction To Roman Reigns’ WWE RAW Promo With LA Knight

Roman Reigns and LA Knight reportedly received significant praise behind the scenes following their heated in-ring confrontation on the October 5, 2026 episode of WWE Raw.

The segment was designed to build anticipation for their upcoming match at Money in the Bank, but it also caught the attention of WWE officials and members of the production team.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, several individuals backstage were particularly impressed with the verbal exchange between Reigns and Knight.

One source highlighted the level of emotion Reigns displayed during the confrontation, noting that the World Heavyweight Champion has occasionally taken a more reserved approach in similar situations.

The performance reportedly generated considerable positive feedback, with those backstage praising the intensity and effectiveness of Reigns’ interaction with Knight.

The reaction was strong enough to spark internal discussions about how WWE could utilize that more emotionally expressive version of Reigns in future storylines.

While there is no indication that WWE is planning an immediate change to Reigns’ character or presentation, the segment reportedly demonstrated how effective that approach could be when used in the right circumstances.

Reigns and Knight are scheduled to face each other at WWE Money in the Bank on October 10 in New Orleans, Louisiana.