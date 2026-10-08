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Backstage News On WWE’s Reason For Putting Kendal Grey In Therapy Segments

By
James Hetfield
-
Kendal Grey
Kendal Grey | WWE

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the therapy segments featuring Kendal Grey on WWE NXT television are an attempt by the company to train her to become more of an “actress.” Meltzer acknowledged that while he understands WWE’s intentions and they think this approach is creative, he feels it’s not resonating well.

He emphasized that Grey has tremendous potential. In the ring, she far exceeds expectations and, athletically, she could become one of the best female competitors in WWE history. Meltzer noted that while she is already a skilled performer, the company is trying to help her develop beyond just being a “mechanic” in the ring. This, he believes, is why they are putting her through these acting exercises.

Meltzer added that he doesn’t blame Grey for the situation but criticized the material she has been given as subpar. In a recent therapy segment on WWE NXT, Grey discussed with her therapist her inability to compete in the WWE NXT Championship #1 Contender’s battle royal due to injuries. She acknowledged the need for change and expressed that she is starting to appreciate her therapy sessions.

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