New Legal Development In Ludwig Kaiser’s Misdemeanor Battery Case

A new development has emerged in the ongoing misdemeanor battery case involving Ludwig Kaiser, with updated court records identifying a new attorney representing the alleged victim.

According to court documents, a notice of appearance was filed on October 8, formally identifying attorney Bruce A. Mount Jr. as legal counsel for Richard Reap, the alleged victim in the case.

Mount is a personal injury attorney who joined Orlando-based NeJame Law in September 2026. Reap’s previously listed attorney was also associated with the same firm, meaning the change in representation could be either temporary or permanent.

Although Mount’s involvement establishes his role in representing Reap’s interests in connection with the criminal proceedings, it also raises the possibility of separate civil action being considered.

However, there has been no confirmation that Reap intends to pursue a civil lawsuit against Kaiser, and no such filing has been reported.

Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, is facing a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an alleged altercation in April 2026.

The incident reportedly involved Reap, who lived in the same Orlando apartment complex as Kaiser at the time.

Kaiser has been accused of physically attacking Reap during the alleged encounter. The accusation remains subject to the ongoing legal proceedings, and the charge does not establish guilt.

The case is scheduled to return to court on October 19, when a hearing will address Kaiser’s motion to dismiss the misdemeanor battery charge.

The outcome of that hearing could determine whether the criminal case proceeds or whether the charge against Kaiser is dismissed.