Backstage Update On Seth Rollins’ WWE Absence

New details have emerged regarding Seth Rollins’ ongoing absence from WWE television, including a reported injury and the company’s plans for his eventual return.

Rollins has not competed on WWE television since losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on August 2. However, the former World Heavyweight Champion has remained active at live events, including WWE’s South American tour in September.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Rollins has been dealing with what was described as a “minor injury” and has been given additional time to recover. Meltzer noted that Rollins “could be back if needed now or soon,” but WWE reportedly intends to wait for the right opportunity to bring him back for “maximum impact.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rollins is advertised for a six-man tag team dark match following tonight’s WWE SmackDown at the Lafayette Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. Rollins is scheduled to team with LA Knight and Solo Sikoa against Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price of 946.

While the advertised appearance suggests Rollins could be available for in-ring competition, the match is not scheduled to air on television, and advertised lineups remain subject to change.

Previous reports also indicated that WWE had considered bringing Rollins back during Saturday’s Money in the Bank premium live event. However, those plans reportedly changed, with officials instead choosing to wait for a more suitable opportunity to reintroduce him into television storylines.

During an interview with ESPN Chicago in September, Rollins addressed his absence by explaining that he was “focusing on other things” and would return when the timing was right.

With Meltzer now reporting that Rollins could be available soon, it appears WWE is taking a measured approach to his return rather than rushing him back into a storyline.

As of this writing, WWE has not officially announced when Rollins will return to television.