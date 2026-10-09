Liv Morgan Reveals How Real-Life Backstage Heat Can Affect WWE Matches

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has opened up about how legitimate backstage tensions between wrestlers can influence their performances, explaining why professionalism remains essential even when personal disagreements arise.

During a recent appearance on Hot Ones, Morgan was asked whether real-life animosity between performers tends to improve their chemistry inside the ring or negatively affect the quality of their matches.

Morgan acknowledged that she has witnessed situations where a lack of mutual respect created problems during matches and promotional segments, particularly when performers allowed their personal feelings to interfere with their work.

“I’ve seen scenarios where there is a lack of respect, and it translates in the ring in weird ways, where you can tell that they do not like each other and they are not working together, or their promo segments where they are saying things that are not on script, that are not in, like, kayfabe, you know? And it doesn’t end well.

Ultimately, things get patched up, but I like to think that if someone doesn’t like me, they know I’m gonna give them an amazing match regardless at the end of the day, and so they’re not worried about whatever issues that we’re having. Total pro. I don’t think I could be more of a pro. I think I’m, like, the pro-est.”

Morgan explained that genuine disagreements can become noticeable to viewers when wrestlers struggle to cooperate or begin introducing unscripted personal remarks into their on-screen interactions.

Although she noted that these situations are generally resolved eventually, Morgan made it clear that she takes pride in separating personal relationships from her responsibilities as a performer.

The former Women’s World Champion believes that even if a fellow Superstar has an issue with her outside the ring, they should still feel confident that she will deliver a strong performance when they work together.

Morgan’s comments offer insight into the importance of trust and cooperation in professional wrestling, where performers must work closely together regardless of their personal feelings toward one another.