Cody Rhodes Calls Dominik Mysterio And Solo Sikoa Locker Room Leaders

Cody Rhodes has shared his thoughts on WWE’s next generation of Superstars, highlighting several rising talents while offering unexpected praise for Dominik Mysterio and Solo Sikoa.

During a recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, Rhodes discussed the depth of young talent currently emerging in WWE and emphasized the importance of allowing those performers to develop alongside the audience.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion specifically mentioned Oba Femi, Bron Breakker, Je’Von Evans, Sol Ruca and Trick Williams as wrestlers he believes will help shape the company’s future.

“Look at the young talent right now at WWE. Oba [Femi], Bron [Breakker], Je’Von [Evans], Sol Ruca, Trick Williams. Like, there’s so much youth, and that’s going to be the next generation. And they have to grow up with the audience for when their moments hit.

Dom [Dominik Mysterio], to me, I make this joke all the time that Dom is the locker room leader. I make that joke about him and Solo Sikoa all the time, but I make it because they really are. They may not be the guys marching orders and saying, ‘Hey, pick up the locker room,’ or, ‘Hey, don’t do that,’ but Dom and Solo are in the locker room. They’re feeling it. They have a kinship with everyone.”

While Rhodes acknowledged that he frequently jokes about Mysterio and Sikoa being locker room leaders, he explained that there is genuine respect behind those remarks.

According to Rhodes, leadership within WWE isn’t necessarily limited to veterans who give instructions or enforce locker room expectations. He believes Mysterio and Sikoa have established themselves as important figures backstage through their relationships with fellow performers and their understanding of the locker room environment.

Rhodes also stressed the importance of WWE’s younger stars building lasting connections with fans, suggesting that their biggest career-defining moments will carry greater significance as audiences follow their development over time.

With WWE continuing to feature emerging names such as Femi, Breakker, Evans, Ruca and Williams, Rhodes appears confident that the company has a strong foundation of talent capable of carrying it into the next generation.