Former WWE Star Reveals Eight Controversial Money In The Bank Contract Loopholes

Former WWE Superstar and Harvard-educated attorney David Otunga is taking a legal approach to one of WWE’s most recognizable concepts, examining potential loopholes in the Money in the Bank contract that could theoretically change how championship opportunities are used.

In a press release issued on October 9, 2026, Otunga announced a new YouTube video titled 8 Controversial MITB Cash-Ins WWE Won’t Let Happen, which explores eight unconventional ways a Money in the Bank briefcase holder could attempt to exploit the agreement.

The video is presented through Otunga’s “Kayfabe Court” concept, combining his legal background with WWE storylines to examine how the contract’s wording might be interpreted under hypothetical legal circumstances.

“For more than two decades, superstars have treated the Money in the Bank contract like a blunt instrument,” Otunga states in the video. “You think cashing in on a prone champion is clever? That’s just personal injury law.”

Among the eight scenarios discussed are several particularly unusual possibilities.

One concept, referred to as The Tolling Loophole, involves a briefcase holder seeking an injunction to suspend the contract’s one-year expiration period because of a wrongful suspension or injury.

Another scenario, The Tag Team Hostage Takeover, explores whether a Superstar could cash in during a Tag Team Championship match, pin one of the champions and potentially replace that wrestler’s partner with a new co-champion.

Otunga also examines a hypothetical Default Judgment situation, in which a contract holder attempts to claim a newly vacated championship by cashing in inside an empty ring, potentially bypassing a tournament.

Perhaps the most unconventional example is The Jurisdictional Loophole, which questions whether the contract’s language allowing a holder to choose the time and location of a championship opportunity could permit a cash-in somewhere outside a traditional wrestling venue, such as an airport baggage claim or a Starbucks.

“The ring is a construct,” Otunga argues when breaking down the off-site cash-in strategy. “The referee is an official, not a portable notary stamp that makes every idea legal. But wrestling already has examples of recognized title matches in unusual places.”

The scenarios are presented as hypothetical interpretations rather than confirmed loopholes that WWE would recognize or permit in an actual storyline.

Otunga’s approach draws on his experience as both a professional wrestler and an attorney, using legal reasoning to explore the fictional rules and contractual agreements that underpin WWE programming.

The former WWE Superstar, commentator and actor is continuing to develop content that examines professional wrestling through a legal lens, questioning how familiar storylines might unfold if their rules were subjected to closer scrutiny.

8 Controversial MITB Cash-Ins WWE Won’t Let Happen is scheduled to premiere at noon Pacific Time on David Otunga’s official YouTube channel on October 9, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2026 on Saturday, October 10.