WWE Hall Of Famer Believes JD McDonagh Deserves More Recognition

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has offered significant praise for Judgment Day member JD McDonagh, describing him as an exceptional in-ring talent following his performance at the recent WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event.

The special, which was taped before being released on YouTube, featured a six-man tag team main event that saw CM Punk, Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano defeat Omos, Dominik Mysterio and McDonagh.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Something To Wrestle podcast, JBL discussed the match and revealed how impressed he was with McDonagh’s abilities, particularly after getting the opportunity to watch him perform up close in Mexico.

“I love this main event, and I am such a huge fan of JD McDonough,” JBL said. “I don’t watch a ton of wrestling, but when he (McDonagh) came down to Mexico, I’d watched him, but not just a ton of it.”

The former WWE Champion explained that McDonagh’s ring awareness and ability to guide the action stood out to him. JBL was especially impressed by the way McDonagh positioned other wrestlers and maintained control throughout the contest.

“Man, what a incredible talent that guy is,” JBL continued. “Man, he is so freaking good in the ring. The way he moves people around? He’s a general in there. You can see how he’s controlling the match.”

JBL also questioned whether McDonagh receives sufficient recognition for his work, acknowledging that he doesn’t regularly follow online wrestling discussions or fan reactions.

Nevertheless, the Hall of Famer made it clear that he believes McDonagh deserves considerable credit for his performances.

“I mean, I’m just…he’s the man,” he added. “That guy is, I don’t know if he gets the credit or not. Cause I don’t read a lot of the stuff that’s out there, but whatever credit there is, he deserves every bit of it. That kid can go, I mean, really impressive.”

McDonagh has remained a consistent presence on WWE television as part of The Judgment Day, frequently appearing alongside Dominik Mysterio and other members of the faction.

While McDonagh has often played a supporting role within the group, JBL’s comments highlight the respect he has earned for his technical ability, ring psychology and overall contributions between the ropes.