Backstage News On WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Main Event

WWE has reportedly finalized its plans for the main event of Saturday’s Money in the Bank premium live event in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the current plan is for Roman Reigns to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight in the closing match of the show.

The report indicates that WWE briefly considered having the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match headline the event instead. However, after discussions surrounding the match order, officials reportedly decided to move forward with Reigns vs. Knight as the main event. That remains the planned direction heading into Saturday’s show, although changes are always possible.

The championship match will see Knight attempt to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Reigns following their recent heated confrontation on Monday Night Raw. Meanwhile, the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match will feature six Superstars competing for a contract that guarantees a future championship opportunity.

CM Punk, Penta, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Bron Breakker and Kevin Owens are all scheduled to participate in the high-stakes contest.

Recent backstage reports have identified Penta and Breakker as leading creative candidates to win the men’s briefcase, although no winner has been confirmed. Despite the significance of the ladder match, WWE reportedly believes the World Heavyweight Championship showdown between Reigns and Knight is the strongest choice to close the event.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 takes place on Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.