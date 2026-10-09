LA Knight Addresses Potential Money In The Bank Cash-In After Title Win

LA Knight is preparing for one of the biggest opportunities of his WWE career, but the possibility of an immediate Money in the Bank cash-in could complicate his pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Knight is scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the title in the main event of WWE Money in the Bank 2026 this Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana.

With the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match also taking place that evening, the winner could potentially target Knight immediately if he manages to dethrone Reigns.

During an appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, Knight addressed that possibility and explained why he refuses to let concerns about a potential cash-in distract him from winning the championship.

“It’s something I don’t really think I can put too much focus on. It’s something that’s got to be in the back of my head cuz it’s a possibility, right? But at the same time, I got to keep my eyes on the prize as far as just getting there,” Knight said.

“So, if I’m putting the cart before the horse and going, ‘Oh, I don’t want to get cashed in on.’ Well, I got to focus on getting the damn thing first before I worry about anybody cashing in on me. It’s something to consider, but the main thing is making sure that by the end of that we’re counting a three and it’s me with the hand in the air and holding that championship.”

Knight acknowledged that a grueling championship match against Reigns could leave him vulnerable, but he made it clear that anyone attempting to capitalize on his exhaustion would be taking a significant risk.

“I got to tell you, it would be incredibly out of character for me to run, but at the same time, if I’m on my feet, it’s a bad idea to come down and cash in on me. I’m just saying. Would I be a little less fresh? Yeah. I would say their best chance is if somehow I win the match, but I’m still down and dead.”

The former United States Champion also suggested that holding the World Heavyweight Championship could provide him with an additional means of protecting himself if a briefcase holder attempted to strike.

“I don’t know how that would go down or what caused that, but short of that, that’d be a bad idea. Especially when I’m standing there with a heavy gold belt in my hand because if you’re coming down to threaten my reign right off the bat, there’s a chance you’re going to eat one. You’re going to eat a good shot with that belt.”

Knight and Reigns are no strangers to one another, having previously faced off at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. On that occasion, Reigns successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Their upcoming rematch gives Knight another opportunity to defeat Reigns and capture a world championship, although the presence of a newly crowned Money in the Bank winner could create an additional obstacle.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 takes place Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.