AEW Dynamite aired live from Omaha, Nebraska, with the Continental Classic continuing and a major championship match being announced for AEW Worlds End.

The show opened with a recap of the Continental Classic’s first week. Daniel Garcia has been removed from the tournament due to injury, with Konosuke Takeshita replacing him and inheriting Garcia’s zero points heading into the second week.

Continental Classic Gold League Match

Orange Cassidy vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Cassidy entered with three points, while Bailey was seeking his first victory of the tournament. The two shook hands before exchanging holds, arm drags and quick pinning combinations during a competitive opening stretch.

Cassidy eventually rolled outside to regroup before returning and narrowly avoiding another pin. Bailey stopped an Orange Punch with a kick to the midsection, but Cassidy answered with chops, a backbreaker and a low dropkick. Bailey regained control on the floor with a hard kick and an Asai moonsault.

Back inside, Bailey connected with a missile dropkick and transitioned into a cross armbreaker, forcing Cassidy to reach the ropes. Bailey later attempted a backflip knee drop on the apron, but Cassidy moved and sent his opponent crashing knees-first onto the edge of the ring.

Cassidy applied an ankle lock and followed with a DDT for two. Bailey avoided another Orange Punch and connected with a knee strike, but Cassidy responded with Beach Break for another nearfall. Cassidy continued pressing forward but ran directly into a spinning roundhouse kick when he attempted one more Orange Punch. Bailey covered him to secure his first three points.

Winner: “Speedball” Mike Bailey via Pinfall

Don Callis Announces an Adam Copeland “Retirement Ceremony”

A video package aired featuring Adam Copeland as he attempted to determine his next move while approaching the final year of his professional wrestling career.

Backstage, Don Callis mocked Copeland for fighting a bear before AEW Full Gear, only to fall short against Kazuchika Okada. Callis declared Copeland officially retired following the loss and announced that the Don Callis Family would hold a “retirement ceremony” for him the following week.

The Brawling Birds Target Championship Gold

The Brawling Birds discussed the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship match scheduled for later in the show. They also promised that the United Empire would soon return at full strength.

Continental Classic Gold League Match

Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight

Knight entered with three points, while Moxley was still searching for his first victory. Moxley controlled the opening exchanges and repeatedly caused Knight to retreat outside. Knight eventually lured Moxley to the floor and exchanged strikes with him before taking control.

Moxley knocked Knight from the apron with a dropkick and followed with a dive that sent him into the barricade. Knight reversed an attempted attack near the ring post and drove Moxley into the steel steps.

Knight targeted Moxley’s arm after the break and applied a sleeper before transitioning into a rear-naked choke. Moxley escaped and planted Knight with a piledriver before following with a cutter. Knight answered with a kick and DDT for two, then delivered Crash Landing and applied a double wristlock.

Moxley avoided Knight’s attack from the top rope and connected with a King Kong Lariat for a close nearfall. Knight continued targeting the injured arm and drove Moxley’s head into the apron before returning to the top turnbuckle. He scored another nearfall but became distracted while arguing with the referee.

Moxley capitalized by trapping Knight in a choke. Knight escaped, but Moxley immediately transitioned into a cross armbreaker and forced him to submit.

Winner: Jon Moxley via Submission

Moxley earned his first three points, creating a five-way tie for first place in the Gold League.

A video package then examined Takeshita entering the tournament at a disadvantage following Garcia’s injury. Takeshita will begin his campaign with no points despite joining during the second week.

Brodido and Hangman Page Discuss the Continental Classic

Brody King, Bandido and Hangman Adam Page discussed their respective Continental Classic matches. King and Bandido each entered the second week with three points in the Blue League, while Page remained focused on earning his first victory.

18-Man Tag Team Match

The Don Callis Family vs. Local Competitors

The Don Callis Family dominated the opposition in a one-sided showcase, with its members taking turns punishing the local competitors. Josh Alexander ultimately applied a submission hold to secure the victory.

Winners: The Don Callis Family via Submission

The Dangerous New Level Challenges the Don Callis Family

Callis discussed his Family’s championship initiative and Kyle Fletcher’s upcoming match against Andrade El Idolo. When he mentioned the AEW World Trios Championship, The Dangerous New Level interrupted.

Austin Creed said they were returning the favor after the Don Callis Family interrupted them the previous week. Creed and Kofi Kingston accused Callis of being a bad father to his Family, while Swerve Strickland offered any three members of the group a shot at their AEW World Trios Championship on the special Thanksgiving edition of Collision.

Josh Alexander pointed out that several Canadian and Mexican members of the Family did not celebrate American Thanksgiving. Creed responded that Rocky Romero was from Los Angeles, and Alexander ultimately accepted the challenge.

Big Stoke, FTR and the Kasper Brothers

Big Stoke discussed some of the things he was thankful for, including FTR and the Kasper Brothers. The Kasper Brothers will compete on Thanksgiving Collision, while an eight-man tag team match involving FTR and the Motor City Machine Guns was announced for Winter Is Coming.

The Kasper Brothers made it clear that they would prefer to have the match the following week before walking away.

Continental Classic Blue League Match

Jay White vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

Mercedes Moné and The Cut entered before the match, with Moné addressing AZM’s attack from the previous week. Jay White congratulated Moxley on finally earning points before promising to win the Continental Classic and turning his attention toward Page.

White entered with three points, while Page was still seeking his first victory. The Cut and Moné left ringside in accordance with the tournament rules before the bell.

White hugged Page and welcomed him to the tournament before the two exchanged holds. Page took White down with a shoulder tackle, but White responded with a knee and provoked Hangman by referencing Swerve Strickland.

An angered Page sent White outside and drove him into the guardrail before returning to the ring with a fallaway slam and side slam for two. White later targeted Page’s neck and injured nose, but Hangman responded with a Liger Bomb and several forearms.

Page prepared for the Buckshot Lariat, only for White to stop him and deliver a Saito suplex over the ropes. On the floor, Page countered an attempted Blade Runner with Dead Eye before bringing White back inside. Page attempted another Buckshot, but White dropped to the canvas to avoid it.

White escaped another Dead Eye and connected with a Cutthroat Suplex. Page answered with a lariat and finally landed the Buckshot, but White rolled outside before he could be covered. When Page returned to the ring, White immediately planted him with another Cutthroat Suplex.

Page countered the Blade Runner with one of his own and attempted another Buckshot. White ducked and connected with the Blade Runner to earn the victory and move to six points in the Blue League.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

Athena and Billie Starkz Confront Queen Aminata and Mina Shirakawa

Queen Aminata and Mina Shirakawa were interrupted backstage by Athena and Billie Starkz. Athena gave Aminata credit for her ability but warned her to leave Athena’s associates alone.

The exchange resulted in a tag team match being made official for Thanksgiving Collision, with Athena and Starkz facing Aminata and Shirakawa.

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship

Wrathlander (c) vs. Divine Dominion

Harley Cameron and Lena Kross began the match, with Cameron taking control before being flattened by a lariat. Megan Bayne entered and joined Kross for some double-team offense, but Kris Statlander received the tag and helped the champions turn the match around.

Statlander knocked Kross from the apron but was taken down by Bayne. The challengers isolated Statlander, with Bayne connecting with a big boot and German suplex for two before knocking Cameron from the apron.

Statlander eventually caught Bayne’s third big-boot attempt and delivered a Liger Bomb. She struggled toward her corner but finally tagged Cameron as Kross entered for the challengers.

Cameron delivered a Backstabber and several elbows before sending Kross into the path of an accidental spear from Bayne. Cameron followed with a Canadian Destroyer and trapped Kross in a half crab until Bayne made the save.

Bayne tagged in and took Cameron down for two, but Harley reached Statlander. The champion delivered an electric-chair facebuster before Bayne responded with a deadlift German suplex. Kross reentered and exchanged strikes with Statlander before connecting with a big boot.

Bayne made a blind tag and nearly finished Statlander with a spear, but Cameron broke up the pin. Divine Dominion prepared to deliver Divine Intervention after dumping Harley outside. Cameron returned with a Backstabber on Bayne, allowing Statlander to trap Kross in a cradle for the victory.

Winners and STILL AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions: Wrathlander via Pinfall

Divine Dominion immediately attacked the champions after the bell. The Brawling Birds ran down and cleared Bayne and Kross from the ring before retrieving the championship belts and handing them to Statlander and Cameron. The two teams then exchanged a tense stare-down.

Don Callis Demands an Answer from Ilja Dragunov

Footage aired from AEW National Champion Ilja Dragunov’s appearance on The Close-Up with Renee Paquette.

Backstage, Callis continued attempting to recruit Dragunov into the Don Callis Family. Callis told the reigning champion that he expected an answer during Thanksgiving Collision.

Will Ospreay Challenges MJF to a Ladder Match

MJF entered to heavy boos and complained that the reaction was no way to treat the star of Violent Night 2. He then claimed everyone knew Will Ospreay was not the real AEW World Champion because that distinction belonged to him.

MJF repeated his challenge for a title-versus-title match at Worlds End and claimed Ospreay would not respond because he was a coward. Tony Schiavone then revealed that the AEW offices had received a videotape earlier in the day.

Ospreay appeared on the screen and apologized for being unable to attend. He explained that he had not been medically cleared to travel after suffering a blow to the head following a 41-minute match. Ospreay initially believed he had been struck with a metal bat before learning that MJF had attacked him with his replica AEW World Championship.

After addressing MJF’s claims regarding television viewership and pay-per-view sales, Ospreay said he had spoken with Tony Khan. He was willing to entertain the idea that MJF’s title was legitimate, provided MJF could not use either championship as a weapon.

Ospreay proposed hanging both titles above the ring and challenged MJF to a ladder match for the Undisputed AEW World Championship at Worlds End.

MJF immediately rejected the stipulation and insisted on a traditional singles match. A graphic then appeared confirming the ladder match, causing MJF to declare that Dynamite would not continue until it was removed.

Andrade El Idolo entered for the main event, but MJF remained on the stage and described his protest as peaceful. The graphic eventually disappeared when Kyle Fletcher’s entrance began. MJF and Fletcher exchanged words before MJF finally left.

Andrade El Idolo vs. Kyle Fletcher

Andrade gained control during the opening exchanges before Fletcher knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. The two traded strikes until Andrade sent Fletcher outside, although Fletcher caught him posing and lifted him onto his shoulders.

Andrade escaped and sent Fletcher into the barricade before stopping to take a selfie with a fan. After the break, Fletcher controlled the action until Andrade sent him outside and wiped him out with a dive.

Back inside, Andrade slammed Fletcher and attempted to remove his pants. Fletcher capitalized by delivering consecutive half-and-half suplexes, but Andrade landed on his feet despite having his pants around his ankles and connected with a Destroyer. After finally removing the pants, Andrade delivered running knees for two.

The two exchanged strikes until both collapsed. Callis left the commentary desk to encourage Fletcher, but Andrade recovered and delivered Dia de los Muertos for a close nearfall.

Andrade later powerslammed Fletcher onto the apron and followed with a moonsault to the floor. Fletcher responded inside the ring with a kick and sheer-drop brainbuster, but Andrade kicked out before three.

Andrade connected with a DDT that drove Fletcher into the turnbuckles. Callis then introduced a screwdriver, but Andrade intercepted it and considered using the weapon on Fletcher. He instead left the ring and went after Callis.

When Andrade returned, Fletcher caught him with a slam and covered him for the victory.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher via Pinfall

MJF Accepts the Ladder Match

Backstage, MJF initially remained silent when questioned about the ladder match. He then snapped, slammed a video camera onto the floor and angrily accepted Ospreay’s challenge.

MJF declared that December 19 would become the Devil’s holiday and vowed to take both the AEW World Championship and Ospreay’s soul at Worlds End.