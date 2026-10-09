WWE Money In The Bank 2026: Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 takes place this Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, featuring two championship matches, the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, and a highly anticipated singles showdown.

Roman Reigns will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, while Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer faces Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat Match.

The event will also feature six men and six women competing for the Money in the Bank briefcases, which guarantee future championship opportunities.

This year’s event marks several firsts, including the first Money in the Bank premium live event held in October and the first edition to stream on ESPN in the United States.

New Orleans was awarded the event after losing WrestleMania 42, with WWE changing the scheduled date twice before settling on October 10.

WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Start Time

Money in the Bank begins at 6 PM ET (11 PM UK time) on Saturday, October 10. WWE has not announced a kickoff show.

The scheduled start times across major regions are:

Eastern Time: 6 PM Saturday

Central Time: 5 PM Saturday

Mountain Time: 4 PM Saturday

Pacific Time: 3 PM Saturday

Mexico City: 4 PM Saturday

United Kingdom: 11 PM Saturday

Central Europe: 12 AM Sunday

Sydney and Melbourne: 9 AM Sunday

How To Watch WWE Money In The Bank 2026

Fans in the United States can watch Money in the Bank live through the ESPN app with an ESPN Unlimited subscription.

For international viewers, including those in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Mexico, the event will stream live on Netflix.

WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Full Match Card

The following matches are currently advertised for Saturday’s event:

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

Women’s World Championship – Triple Threat Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Bron Breakker vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Penta vs. CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend vs. Tiffany Stratton

Singles Match: Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed

The lineup remains subject to change following Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight – World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns and LA Knight will collide with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line following weeks of escalating tensions.

Their rivalry intensified last month when Knight attacked Reigns after the champion successfully defended his title against Penta on Raw in Mexico City.

The two confronted each other during Monday’s Raw in St. Louis, with Knight promising to capture the championship and Reigns accusing his challenger of relying on cheap shots.

Later in the broadcast, Reigns assured The Usos that he would address their problems with The 946. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce subsequently announced a six-man tag team match between The Bloodline and The 946 for next week’s show.

Reigns is also advertised for additional WWE appearances through November, including Crown Jewel and Survivor Series: WarGames.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan – Women’s World Championship

Stephanie Vaquer will defend her Women’s World Championship against two challengers after a controversial conclusion to Monday’s Raw.

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan were originally scheduled to compete in a match to determine Vaquer’s next challenger.

However, interference involving Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez complicated matters, prompting Vaquer to come to ringside and have them removed from the area.

During the chaos, Lynch accidentally struck Vaquer, leading the champion to attack both competitors.

The match was ultimately ruled a no contest, and Vaquer demanded that Adam Pearce make the championship contest a Triple Threat Match.

Pearce agreed, setting up Saturday’s showdown between Vaquer, Lynch and Morgan.

Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Six Superstars will compete for the opportunity to secure a future championship match, with each participant earning his place through qualifying matches.

Bron Breakker qualified by defeating Rey Mysterio and Ethan Page on the September 7 episode of Raw.

Je’Von Evans secured his spot by overcoming Big Cass and Austin Theory on September 14, while Trick Williams defeated Randy Orton and Rey Fenix on the September 18 edition of SmackDown.

Penta advanced after defeating Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio on September 21.

CM Punk qualified by beating Gunther and Finn Bálor on September 25, while Kevin Owens claimed the final position by defeating Cody Rhodes and Johnny Gargano on October 2. Owens pinned Gargano following a pop-up powerbomb.

The rivalry between several competitors continued on Monday’s Raw, where Evans and Penta defeated Breakker and Theory.

The Vision attacked their opponents before the match, but Evans eventually turned the tables by intercepting brass knuckles Logan Paul attempted to pass to Theory.

Evans used the weapon behind the referee’s back before pinning Theory to secure the victory.

Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

The women’s ladder match will feature six competitors seeking one of WWE’s most valuable championship opportunities.

Sol Ruca qualified by defeating Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri on September 7, followed by Lola Vice, who overcame Raquel Rodriguez and Kelani Jordan on September 14.

Jacy Jayne earned her place by defeating Alexa Bliss and Jade Cargill on September 18.

Roxanne Perez qualified with a victory over Iyo Sky and La Catalina on September 21, while Lash Legend defeated Charlotte Flair and Giulia on September 25.

Tiffany Stratton completed the field by defeating Tatum Paxley and Candice LeRae on October 2.

Stratton enters the match with previous experience as a Money in the Bank winner, having captured the women’s briefcase in 2024.

Momentum shifted on Monday’s Raw when Perez and Rodriguez defeated Ruca and Vice in tag team competition.

The finish came after Vice accidentally struck Ruca with a spinning backfist, allowing Perez to capitalize by rolling up Vice for the victory.

Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed

Oba Femi and Bronson Reed are scheduled to meet in a singles match following their recent confrontation on Raw.

The situation escalated after Reed attacked Je’Von Evans and Penta following their victory over Bron Breakker and Austin Theory.

Femi rushed to the ring and confronted Reed and Breakker, setting the stage for Saturday’s match.

Later in the broadcast, Paul Heyman warned Reed about the threat posed by Femi.

Reed previously suffered a torn right biceps in February, making his upcoming encounter with Femi another significant test following his return to action.

Final WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Preview

With two championship matches, a clash between Oba Femi and Bronson Reed, and two Money in the Bank briefcases up for grabs, Saturday’s event could have major implications for WWE’s championship picture.

The winners of the men’s and women’s ladder matches will secure contracts that could reshape future title rivalries, while Roman Reigns and Stephanie Vaquer will attempt to leave New Orleans with their respective championships intact.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 airs live Saturday, October 10, beginning at 6 PM ET from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.