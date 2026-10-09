New Details Emerge In PAC’s Death Investigation As Officials Await Toxicology Results

New information has emerged regarding the investigation into the death of Benjamin Satterley, known to wrestling fans as PAC and Neville, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office is awaiting additional testing before releasing its findings. Toxicology results could take anywhere from several weeks to a few months, and preliminary autopsy findings have not been made public.

Meltzer noted that the high-profile nature of the case may also be contributing to the time required to complete the investigation.

Satterley was found dead inside a rental vehicle parked in Chicago on September 27, 2026.

According to the police report, officers observed saliva on the front of his shirt and discovered an unidentified medication inside the vehicle. Authorities reported no apparent signs of foul play or accidental injury.

Investigators also obtained information about Satterley’s movements earlier that day.

A woman who had spoken with him told police that he planned to stop at CAVA for lunch before heading to O’Hare International Airport for a flight to Newcastle, England.

His flight had originally been scheduled to depart at 3:30 PM Central Time but was delayed.

The woman reportedly last spoke with Satterley at approximately 1:20 PM, when he indicated that he was heading to the restaurant.

An officer later observed that Google Maps remained open on Satterley’s phone, displaying directions to O’Hare International Airport.

A search of his pockets and backpack reportedly uncovered nothing investigators considered noteworthy.

Additional details have also surfaced regarding the initial emergency call.

According to a 911 recording obtained by TMZ, a woman contacted emergency services after noticing Satterley unresponsive inside the parked rental car, which was still running.

The caller explained that she had been knocking on the vehicle’s window for approximately five minutes without receiving a response.

She also told the dispatcher that Satterley’s eyes were open and that she could not see his chest moving. Emergency personnel subsequently asked questions to determine whether he was breathing.

Despite these details, authorities have not established or publicly confirmed what caused Satterley’s death.

The discovery of medication in the vehicle does not establish whether it played any role, and investigators are awaiting further medical examination and toxicology findings before reaching an official conclusion.

Satterley’s death at the age of 40 has prompted an outpouring of tributes throughout the professional wrestling industry, where he was widely respected for his work in WWE, AEW and the international wrestling scene.