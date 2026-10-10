Saturday, October 10, 2026
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Max Caster Removed From AEW Roster Page Ahead Of TNA Debut

By
James Hetfield
-
Max Caster
Max Caster | AEW

PWMania.com previously reported that TNA Wrestling announced Maxx Caster will answer Moose’s open challenge for a match at Bound For Glory, scheduled for this Sunday. Moose issued the open challenge in a video message during Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

According to Fightful.com, Caster is no longer listed on the AEW roster page. AEW is strict about its roster page, typically removing talent only after they have left the company.

As of this writing, Caster’s former tag team partner, Anthony Bowens, is still on the AEW roster page as a member of The Opps. Reports from last week indicated that Bowens and Caster’s contracts were believed to have expired at the beginning of the month. There is currently no information on whether Bowens has signed a new deal with AEW or if Caster has secured a contract with TNA.

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