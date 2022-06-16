Christian Cage Turns Heel, The Young Bucks Regain the AEW Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks defended their tag team titles against Jurassic Express in a ladder match at AEW Dynamite on June 15th, 2022. Several tables, in addition to ladders, were used during the match. After Luchasaurus smashed through four tables and Jungle Boy was hit with a BTE trigger, the Bucks were able to retain the tag titles.

Christian Cage turned on Jurassic Express after the match when he attacked Jungle Boy and hit him with the conchairto.