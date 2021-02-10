Christian Opens Up About His Return To The Ring and Future

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Christian commented on his surprise return to the ring at the 2021 Royal Rumble PPV:

“That moment where we [Christian and Edge] locked eyes and that smile. This was all spur of the moment stuff. It was such a busy day for both of us we didn’t really have a chance to talk before we went out there. I think I had dropped Daniel Bryan and I looked up and he [Edge] was getting up, he had a smile on his face. In a weird way, I think this meant more to him than it did to me. He’s always had my back and always wanted the best for my career. He’s one of the few who knew the grind, the hours, the time I was putting in to get back to this point. There were very few people who knew, and he was one of them obviously. I think it meant just as much, if not more, in a weird way.”

“In the summer, when I had the unsanctioned match against Randy Orton, I looked at where I was in my life and was like, ‘am I making healthy choices?’ I wasn’t in the best shape ever. Living that retired life. I started thinking I should make some physical changes and get back into shape and see if it can actually happen. I was thinking did I want that to be the lasting memory people had of me, getting punted in a 10-second match. The way my career ended before never sat well with me as it was. I needed to get back in there and finish it on my terms and my way. If it was just the one match at Royal Rumble then so be it, but I needed to end it on my terms. I told myself if I do these tests and I pass, then opens new doors. If I don’t, then I’m in no different position. They told me I wasn’t crazy and it snowballed from there.”

Christian also addressed his in-ring future:

“No decisions have been made. I’m not sure at this point, it’s still to be determined. We’ll take it day-by-day. If that ends up being my last match, I did it on my terms and that’s all I wanted.”

