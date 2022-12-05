Claim Made That William Regal “Immediately” Regretted Signing With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is expected to return to WWE in the near future after being written off AEW television. Former WWE star EC3 addressed the situation during a podcast on Sportskeeda.com.

“He’s too valuable to not be in a developmental system. I know we could say ‘oh he’s there mentoring the people in AEW.’ The thing is they’re not listening, the talent doesn’t listen to the veterans for the most part.”

“When he went over to AEW, the word was, he said, ‘I immediately regret this decision, there’s very much a maturity issue here within management.’”

You can check out the full interview below: