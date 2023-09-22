Clarification On Shawn Michaels “Liking” A Negative Stephanie McMahon Post On Social Media

Fans on Twitter/X noticed that Shawn Michaels’ official account “liked” a fan’s negative post about Stephanie McMahon.

This was a response to a comment about Vince McMahon possibly handing over WWE to Stephanie:

“Why should he give the company to his daughter? It’s his company and he built it. If he wants to cash out then let him. And Stephanie has hardly proved she can run the country. Just look at how she treated Dusty [Rhodes] after he owned her in a promo or how she keeps claiming credit for women revolution.”

Michaels’ account ended up unliking the post, and HausOfWrestling.com’s Nick Hausman issued a clarification:

“For those getting all hyped up about Shawn Michaels liking the Stephanie McMahon tweet, I’m told it was an errant ‘Like’ by whoever helps with his account. Obviously, Shawn’s best friend is Triple H, and he has a ton of respect for Stephanie.”

Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp added the following:

“Shawn Michaels isn’t using that account. In fact, I’ve heard stories of people finding out who runs it and getting them unblocked.”