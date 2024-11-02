Closing Match For WWE Crown Jewel 2024

WWE is ending things on a historic note today in Saudi Arabia.

Scheduled as the closing match of the premium live event portion of the show today, which kicks off at 1/12c on the WWE Network on Peacock, is the history-making WWE Crown Jewel Championship showdown for the men.

In the match, fans will see Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER competing to determine the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Men’s Champion.

Join us here this afternoon for live WWE Crown Jewel 2024 results.

