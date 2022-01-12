CM Punk Calls Out Fans That Wait At Airports For Autographs During The Pandemic

CM Punk wrote a message on Twitter in regards to fans that wait at the airport for autographs during the Covid-19 pandemic:

“Still in a pandemic. If you’re waiting at an airport to get stuff signed, you need to stop doing that shit.”

When a fan shared a GIF of CM Punk jumping into a crowd of people during an episode of AEW Dynamite. The fan asked if that was CM Punk in the GIF and here was the response:

“Sure is me, you cunt. At a show. Post vax, pre omicron, had to show proof of vax to gain entrance. NOT STALKING ANYONE AT AN AIRPORT OR A HOTEL. How stupid are you?”