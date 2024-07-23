CM Punk Cleared For Return, Big Match Added To WWE SummerSlam 2024

“The Best in the World” is medically cleared.

And has a date for his first fight back.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Green Bay, WI., it was announced that CM Punk has officially been medically cleared to return to the ring.

It was then officially announced that CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins as the special guest referee will take place at WWE SummerSlam 2024.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is scheduled to take place on August 3 in Cleveland, OH.