CM Punk Confirmed To Appear At WWE World On WrestleMania 40 Weekend

Top WWE star CM Punk suffered a torn triceps in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at last January’s Royal Rumble PLE and will reportedly be out of in-ring action beyond WrestleMania 40, but The Best In The World is set to make his return to the company, however it will not be in a wrestling capacity.

The company announced that Punk will appear at WWE World on Sunday, April 7th during WrestleMania 40 weekend.

Punk joins “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins as the only superstars announced for the event thus far.