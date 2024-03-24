CM Punk Drops Hints About “Cool” And “Fun” WWE Projects

While sidelined due to a torn triceps, CM Punk is being utilized in a variety of capacities, one of which is an appearance on Monday’s Raw at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Punk sustained the injury in only his third WWE match and first TV appearance since rejoining the company. Since his injury, he has cut promos at previous Raws and appeared at the WrestleMania press conference in Las Vegas a few weeks ago.

He will also appear at the WWE World event over WrestleMania 40 weekend.

Punk posted on Instagram stories that he is working on something cool for WrestleMania fans, along with a photo of his ring gear. The clothing may be used in an exhibit.

The former WWE Champion also revealed that he recently filmed “something fun” with Randy Orton, which fans will enjoy.