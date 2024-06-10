CM Punk Looking Jacked Amidst Of His WWE In-Ring Return

After being sidelined for months, CM Punk has worked out hard in preparation for his return to the ring.

Following his return to WWE in November, Punk was scheduled to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. Unfortunately, plans changed after Punk suffered a torn triceps during Cody Rhodes’ Men’s Royal Rumble victory.

WWE then shifted gears, with Drew McIntyre defeating Rollins for the title and Punk providing commentary. However, Punk ended up costing McIntyre the title when Damian Priest cashed in Money in the Bank.

Punk’s feud with McIntyre is expected to continue once he is cleared to compete again. Fans speculate that Punk may interfere in McIntyre’s title match against Priest at Clash at the Castle in Scotland, resulting in a SummerSlam match in August.

As seen below, Punk took to Instagram to show off his physique, writing the following in the caption: “Just trying to be as jacked as the lady on my shirt @jadecargill (would settle to be as half as jacked as my wife @theajmendez). Looking good Billy Ray, feeling good Louis.”