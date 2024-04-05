CM Punk Opens Up About His WWE Return At Survivor Series

WWE star CM Punk recently appeared on an episode of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour, where he talked about a number of topics including his return to the company at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event and how they thought he had a non-compete clause as they initially wanted him to return at the Royal Rumble.

Punk said, “I think the call was more of, hey we want to talk to you about coming back, we’d love to have you for the Royal Rumble, because they assumed that I probably had some sort of non-compete or something like that and were kind of floored when I was like no, I’m ready to go, let’s do it.”

“I don’t think they would ever allow me to be on television without signing something, I literally was on the phone, sign, go, I signed and then walked into gorilla and it was like the most crowded elevator, everyone turned and looked and jaws dropped on the floor and people were like, what!”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.