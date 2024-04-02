CM Punk Provides An Update On His Injury, Says WWE Is Protecting Him From Himself

WWE star CM Punk recently appeared on an episode of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour, where he talked about a number of topics including how he feels really good but the company is protecting him from himself as he wanted to compete at WrestleMania.

Punk said, “I feel really, really good. There is part of me that doesn’t want everybody to know. I want to keep a bit of a secret. I feel way better than I think I should. It’s giving me a false sense of security. There is very much the hockey player in my head, ‘You could have made Mania. You could have taped it up.’ They are protecting me against myself.”

On how his right arm hurt like hell, but he didn’t feel any pain on his left arm:

“They are protecting me against myself, which is a welcome change. I’m the one trying to push everything based on protocols for a ruptured tricep tendon. They’re telling me to pump the brakes. I’m sitting back and listening to them as best I can. This one [left arm] didn’t feel like anything. It didn’t hurt at all. It felt like a rubberband snapped in my arm. I very seldom use agonizing for this one [right arm]. This was very painful. It hurt like hell. It made me optimistic, ‘Certainly I didn’t tear it off the bone like the other one.’ It hurt. I knew immediately. ‘This isn’t good.’”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)