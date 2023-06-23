CM Punk Reacts To ‘Ticking Time Bomb’ Reports

CM Punk took to Instagram to mock the story that was published today in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

For those who missed it, Dave Meltzer wrote that AEW’s ratings and attendance look good this week from the perspective of fans. However, one top name told Meltzer that they went home after Dynamite in a “bad mood,” despite the fact that the key people were separated. Kenny Omega/Young Bucks and CM Punk would be the key figures.

According to reports, the Omega/Bucks segment was taped last week, and they weren’t actually backstage, which explains why they weren’t on the show’s final segment with Eddie Kingston, The BCC, and others.

According to Meltzer, the top star “described the fear of this being a ticking time bomb that will not have a happy ending.” Meltzer reported similar things last year before the All Out backstage brawl, and it appears that his source is concerned that something similar will happen again.

Punk took to Instagram Stories and simply posted a photo of himself with the song “Time Bomb” by Rancid playing in the background. As a result, he appears to acknowledge the report without saying much.

You can check out his story below: