CM Punk Recalls Screaming At Kevin Dunn Over His WWE WrestleMania 28 Pyro

Top WWE star CM Punk appeared on the Masked Man Show to discuss various topics, including his entrance at WrestleMania 28 and his reaction to the pyro, where he shouted at Kevin Dunn.

Punk said, “I don’t think I’ve ever pictured myself as ‘guy standing on the second rope holding up a title while they waste money on pyro and confetti.’ I screamed at Kevin Dunn, I can’t remember what Mania it was, when I got all that pyro. So pissed off. I do not need it, do not want it. It’s a crutch. It is a crutch. ‘They spent all this money on this bull**it. This guy must be important.’ Awesome entrance music sets the mood. Pyro just makes dogs angry.”

